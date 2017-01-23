Norton Children's Hospital celebrates 125th birthday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Norton Children's Hospital celebrates 125th birthday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been saving children's lives for more than a century, and Norton Children's Hospital celebrates its own milestone.

Monday marks the hospital's 125th birthday. It opened in 1892 as Children's Free Hospital.

Through several name changes, it's still the only full-service, free-standing pediatric hospital in Kentucky and southern Indiana.

Former and current patients helped celebrate.

Patricia Cardin's son was the first infant to undergo a successful heart transplant at the hospital in 1986. He died nine years later, but she still considers the staff family. "The morning he died and it was getting through the hospital, there were doctors and nurses standing in the hallways crying because they know these kids. A lot of them spend lots of time here. They're here for months and months and they get so attached to them," Cardin said.

Monday's festivities kicks off a year-long birthday celebration.

