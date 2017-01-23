Former YMCA daycare worker accused of abusing 5-month-old released on home incarceration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former YMCA daycare worker accused of abusing a 5-month-old has been released on home incarceration.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Sydney Cundiff last week on charges of assault and criminal abuse. She's accused of abusing the infant in September at the Southwest YMCA daycare.

State investigators say the baby suffered head trauma and needed surgery.

In court Monday morning, a judge released Cundiff on home incarceration.

