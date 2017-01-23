Former YMCA daycare worker accused of abusing 5-month-old releas - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former YMCA daycare worker accused of abusing 5-month-old released on home incarceration

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former YMCA daycare worker accused of abusing a 5-month-old has been released on home incarceration.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Sydney Cundiff last week on charges of assault and criminal abuse. She's accused of abusing the infant in September at the Southwest YMCA daycare.

State investigators say the baby suffered head trauma and needed surgery.

In court Monday morning, a judge released Cundiff on home incarceration.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.