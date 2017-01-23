Photojournalist (1/29/18)

JOB DESCRIPTION:

If you want to have the freedom to be creative, tell great stories, and work in a positive culture, this is the newsroom for you. WDRB is looking for a talented photographer to join one of the best newsrooms in the country. No MMJ's, no 1:15 running time, but a commitment to excellence in journalism. WDRB is the only TV station in the state to earn the "Best Places to Work" award, and we've received the honor for six straight years. Escape big corporate ownership, layoffs and budget cuts to be part of a team that is constantly growing. The latest gear, trucks, and news cars to show our commitment to our photography staff. Share your talent with us by sending your resume and reel to Chief Photographer Vince Vermeulen at vvermeulen@wdrb.com.

BENEFITS:

Medical / Dental / Vision / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

SALARY / WAGE:

Negotiable

POSITION:

Full-time (Full-time/contract)

DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:

Live experience necessary. Knowledge of Kentucky and Indiana helpful.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

College degree preferred.

TO APPLY:

Please email your resume and links to Chief Photographer, Vince Vermeulen at vvermeulen@wdrb.com.

Or mail it to:

Vince Vermeulen

WDRB Media

624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Louisville, KY 40203

WDRB Phone: 502-585-0872

WDRB Fax: 502-568-6751

WDRB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.