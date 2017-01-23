Charter schools expected to be on fast track in Frankfort

Ticketholders say they're not happy after half the convention's scheduled celebrities have backed out -- and organizers are refusing to grand refunds.

Fans of Fandomfest now say they feel conned by convention

The item Kimberly Aubrey is accused of shoplifting, and where police say she was hiding more fake money.

After a long list of celebrity cancellations at FandomFest, some people took to social media demanding refunds.

According to an arrest report, he got more than he bargained for when he unwittingly made the agreement with an undercover detective.

Louisville man arrested after allegedly trying to buy a 1/2-kilo of powder cocaine for $18,000

A Hardin County deputy jailer is charged with third degree rape after police said he had sex with an inmate.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is one of just seven states that currently bans charter schools, but that could soon change.

Charter schools are expected to be on the fast track in the Republican-dominated Kentucky legislature, and with a governor who has been pushing for them.

"We'll be back in session at the beginning of February, and that's when hopefully we can answer any additional questions for legislators, make sure everyone's comfortable with getting together and working together to pass a very high quality law," said Joel Adams, the local advocacy director of the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools.

Charter schools are public schools with special contracts allowing them to operate outside normal rules and regulations. Forty-three other states have them, and Adams says Kentucky can learn from those states.

"We have a great series of states that have done it right over time," Adams said. "They had to fix a lot of problems over the years. That puts us in a unique position in Kentucky to take from the absolute best and put forth a model of legislation."

Adams wants to see House bill 103 pass quickly, but with the right guidelines.

"This is not the thing you want to come back to if you can avoid it," he said. "We want to do it right the first time."

As a member of the Kentucky Board of Education, Milton Seymore said it is a concern.

"We want a charter build that's a good charter build," Seymore said. "We don't want to pass charters, and it's not a strong charter build."

The JCPS Board of Education is preparing for charter schools and laid out guidelines it would like to see. Seymore is concerned with the education gap leaving behind minority and impoverished students and says charter schools are a solution.

"It gives a parent a choice," Seymore said. "I'm really concerned about parents having to send their child to a failing school. That's what bothers me."

Adams thinks a law supporting charter schools will not be the only thing happening quickly.

"I think this would be fast, but I think we could absolutely see some charter schools by next school year," Adams said.

Adams says it is hard to say how many charter schools could pop up in Kentucky and that the law could have some say in that.

