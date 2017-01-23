Louisville's first fatal shooting victim of 2017 identified - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville's first fatal shooting victim of 2017 identified

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We now know the name of the man shot and killed earlier this month on Vermont Avenue in west Louisville.

LMPD says Lee Edward Trowell, 50, was pronounced dead just before 5 a.m. on Jan. 15. He died of multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The case was the first fatal shooting in Louisville in 2017.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call 574-LMPD. 

