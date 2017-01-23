LMPD Community Policing Unit collecting books for inner city kid - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD Community Policing Unit collecting books for inner city kids

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD needs the public's help to round up hundreds of children's books by 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The department's community policing unit was created to improve LMPD's relationship with the public, and it's hoping a book drive will do more of that and help some inner city youth.

Portland Elementary is well-kept and doesn't really look like a school that needs help, but that's not the case.

"Ninety-eight percent or our students are on free and reduced lunch," said Angela Hosch, the principal of Portland Elementary.

"We are one of the highest poverty schools in Jefferson County," she said.

Hosch said because of the poverty level, educating students is just part of her job, and some of the basic essentials are missing.

"Most of our students don't have reading material at home," she said.

So LMPD's newly formed Community Policing Unit is working to help the school with books. The unit spends most days on foot, meeting the people they are sworn to serve and protect.

"Any gently used or new books that can be donated would be greatly appreciated," Officer Donnie Cardell said. "Reading is always a good thing."

The unit has placed boxes at every division in the city for people to donate books.

"When they get to know us, they see that we are humans too, just like everybody else," Cardell said. "Just letting them know that we are here. We care."

Cardell said he has seen a difference since the unit hit the streets a few months ago.

"I see it on Facebook, and I've had parents walk up to me and tell me they see a difference and appreciate what we are doing."

The books will delivered to Portland Elementary school on Wednesday.

"Every little bit helps." Hosch said. "Books will make a huge difference."

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad and Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine will help deliver the books on Wednesday morning and read to the students.

You can drop off the books at any police department or if you have a lot of them, officers will come to you.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

