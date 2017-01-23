LMPD Community Policing Unit collecting books for inner city kids

Ticketholders say they're not happy after half the convention's scheduled celebrities have backed out -- and organizers are refusing to grand refunds.

Ticketholders say they're not happy after half the convention's scheduled celebrities have backed out -- and organizers are refusing to grand refunds.

Fans of Fandomfest now say they feel conned by convention

Fans of Fandomfest now say they feel conned by convention

The item Kimberly Aubrey is accused of shoplifting, and where police say she was hiding more fake money.

The item Kimberly Aubrey is accused of shoplifting, and where police say she was hiding more fake money.

After a long list of celebrity cancellations at FandomFest, some people took to social media demanding refunds.

After a long list of celebrity cancellations at FandomFest, some people took to social media demanding refunds.

According to an arrest report, he got more than he bargained for when he unwittingly made the agreement with an undercover detective.

According to an arrest report, he got more than he bargained for when he unwittingly made the agreement with an undercover detective.

Louisville man arrested after allegedly trying to buy a 1/2-kilo of powder cocaine for $18,000

Louisville man arrested after allegedly trying to buy a 1/2-kilo of powder cocaine for $18,000

A Hardin County deputy jailer is charged with third degree rape after police said he had sex with an inmate.

A Hardin County deputy jailer is charged with third degree rape after police said he had sex with an inmate.

Hardin County Deputy Jailer charged with rape after allegedly having sex with inmate

Hardin County Deputy Jailer charged with rape after allegedly having sex with inmate

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...

Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD needs the public's help to round up hundreds of children's books by 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The department's community policing unit was created to improve LMPD's relationship with the public, and it's hoping a book drive will do more of that and help some inner city youth.

Portland Elementary is well-kept and doesn't really look like a school that needs help, but that's not the case.

"Ninety-eight percent or our students are on free and reduced lunch," said Angela Hosch, the principal of Portland Elementary.

"We are one of the highest poverty schools in Jefferson County," she said.

Hosch said because of the poverty level, educating students is just part of her job, and some of the basic essentials are missing.

"Most of our students don't have reading material at home," she said.

So LMPD's newly formed Community Policing Unit is working to help the school with books. The unit spends most days on foot, meeting the people they are sworn to serve and protect.

"Any gently used or new books that can be donated would be greatly appreciated," Officer Donnie Cardell said. "Reading is always a good thing."

The unit has placed boxes at every division in the city for people to donate books.

"When they get to know us, they see that we are humans too, just like everybody else," Cardell said. "Just letting them know that we are here. We care."

Cardell said he has seen a difference since the unit hit the streets a few months ago.

"I see it on Facebook, and I've had parents walk up to me and tell me they see a difference and appreciate what we are doing."

The books will delivered to Portland Elementary school on Wednesday.

"Every little bit helps." Hosch said. "Books will make a huge difference."

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad and Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine will help deliver the books on Wednesday morning and read to the students.

You can drop off the books at any police department or if you have a lot of them, officers will come to you.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.