Neighbors say abandoned high rise is bringing trouble to Smoketown neighborhood

The status of Rick Stansbury's signature recruit at WKU is in doubt, but other coaches have shown it's possible to win without the Stansbury drama in Bowling Green.

The status of Rick Stanbury's signature recruit at WKU is in question.

Officer Pablo Cano allegedly sexually abused the woman in June 2016, "while both in uniform and out of uniform," a Louisville woman claims.

After a long list of celebrity cancellations at FandomFest, some people took to social media demanding refunds.

According to an arrest report, he got more than he bargained for when he unwittingly made the agreement with an undercover detective.

Louisville man arrested after allegedly trying to buy a 1/2-kilo of powder cocaine for $18,000

A Hardin County deputy jailer is charged with third degree rape after police said he had sex with an inmate.

Hardin County Deputy Jailer charged with rape after allegedly having sex with inmate

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...

Some Louisville families say they're being harassed by vandals and trespassers, and they claim an abandoned high rise makes them an easy target.

Neighbors describe the old Merchant's Ice Tower as a hot spot for trouble. Towering over the Smoketown Neighborhood, the abandoned 13-story building attracts many unwanted visitors.

"You constantly see more strangers than you do neighbors," John Burroughs said.

Peppered with graffiti and trash, bricks fall from the old Merchant's Ice Tower at the corner of Logan and Lampton Streets, but neighbors say they've watched teenagers launch them off the roof.

"You can see them them lofting them up like a grenade," said Burroughs, demonstrating an overhand throw.

"That high up, and it hits somebody, they're dead," John Winfield said. "They ain't coming back. They're dead. Somebody's gonna get hurt."

Residents believe the vandals are basically invited to trespass because the fence is left wide open.

"I know police can't be here 24/7, but I'd like to see something done," Burroughs said.

"Somebody needs to do something about it," said business owner John Brasch, who called the building an eyesore. "It's not fair to people who own property around here."

"This is an emerging neighborhood," he said. "Except for this piece of junk over here."

While the building decays, neighbors hope for change -- or help.

"This is a bad enough area as it is," Winfield said. "We don't need any more of this."

Attempts to reach the building's owner were unsuccessful. The property is listed for sale online and is priced at $1.6 million.

