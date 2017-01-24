Comfort foods: a healthy twist on a ham and cheese casserole, and a slow cooker chicken

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Casseroles and filling dishes are what we crave in the winter. Comfort foods are those foods that soothe the soul, when we are stressed out about anything from work to the weather.

Cloverfields Farm & Kitchen's Janine Washle is sharing two of her favorite comfort dishes. The first cuts the calories for a cheesy ham casserole. Instead of pasta or potatoes, she's adding cauliflower. The second is a slow cooker king ranch chicken.

Comfort foods are dishes that we associated with childhood, home, and good memories. What is comforting about these dishes? When researched, the common ingredients are typically high sugar, high fat, and carbohydrates. Desserts aside, many of these dishes come in one of two forms, a casserole, or from a slow cooker.

Think about a stressful day at work or a tedious commute. But as soon as the door is opened, the comforting smells from the slow cooker brings down the stress level in seconds. Maybe it is just the realization that dinner is practically done, or it is a pleasant memory of home cooked dinners. Whatever the case, we all have a list of our favorite comfort foods.

The good news is that food trends for 2017 recognize comfort foods as an important part of the nation's eating habits. According to the experts, comfort foods will be reworked to be more healthy, served in nostalgic dishes like cast iron skillets and will bump up the vegetable content. Research from the University of Cincinnati shows that these dishes have to taste good. The flavor of these dishes are actually what drops stress levels and not the caloric content. Making comfort food dishes more healthy is fine, but don't mess with the flavor profiles because that's what triggers the nostalgia.

The dishes that each of us defines as comfort foods reminds us is probably a casserole from grandma's kitchen or a tender, flavorful dish from a slow cooker. If you are craving a little comfort from the kitchen, the following recipe just may satisfy your soul. The traditional potatoes have been swapped out with 2017's 'It' vegetable, cauliflower. But you can just as easily substitute the potatoes for the cauliflower for a more traditional take on this recipe.

Cheesy Cauliflower Ham Casserole

Makes: 1 13" x 9" baking dish

Ingredients:

4 cups chopped raw cauliflower (or peel, and cube yukon gold potatoes to equal 4 cups)

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter

3 TB cornstarch

2 cups milk, whole, 2%, or skim

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup sour cream, whole or reduced fat

2 cups cubed fully cooked ham (Boars Head brand (from Kroger) Black Forest Ham is really good)

1 small jar diced pimentos, drained, optional

salt and pepper to taste

Topping:

1 cup plain bread crumbs, panko, or regular

2 tsp chopped fresh parsley, or 1 TB dried parsley flakes

2 TB unsalted butter, melted

Preparation:

Spray a 13" x 9" glass baking dish with non stick spray. Set aside. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Place cauliflower in a large pot with enough cold water to cover. Bring to a boil over high heat; reduce heat, and simmer until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain thoroughly, set aside until needed.

In a large saucepan set over medium high heat, melt butter. Whisk in cornstarch until smooth; gradually add milk. Once all of the milk has been whisked in, bring mixture to boil, and cook while stirring until thickened, about 3-5 minutes. Remove from the heat. Stir in the cheese, and sour cream until mixture is smooth.

In a large bowl, combine the cauliflower, ham and pimentos, if using. Add cheese sauce and toss to coat. Taste mixture, and add salt and pepper as desired. Spread mixture evenly in prepared baking dish.



Make the topping by stirring together the bread crumbs, and melted butter in a medium bowl. Sprinkle mixture over casserole. Bake, uncovered, in preheated oven for 40-45 minutes or until heated through.

Cloverfields Farm and Kitchen also has a special Comfort Food Recipe Booklet available by email. To ask for a complimentary copy, just email Janine Washle at cloverfields.farm.ky@gmail.com

Janine Washle's CloverFields Farm & Kitchen

Hardin Springs Area

Big Clifty, KY 42712

Connect with Janine and Cloverfields Farm & Kitchen on the website, Facebook, Youtube and Pinterest.

About Janine Washle:

CloverFields Farm & Kitchen is primarily an on-line destination. They are not open to drop-in visitors as it is a private residence.

"Authentically from Farm to Table"

CloverFields Kitchen researches and reinterpretes many traditional recipes using local produce, much from their own gardens, and adding a global perspective.

"Exploring Global Tastes through Local Foods"

Janine is working on her first cookbook, but she also has a long resume developing recipes for several companies. She has also won several contests and cook-offs with her original recipes.

