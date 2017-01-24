Celebrate National Peanut Butter Day January 24th with sweet or savory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Celebrate National Peanut Butter Day January 24th with either sweet or savory dishes.

Keith Kaiser enlisted the help of versatile Chef John Castro, who owns Yang Kee Noodle. Chef Castro puts his culinary skills to the test with the featured ingredient, peanut butter.

He's spotlighting everything from a peanut butter satay sauce to eat with grilled meat to a classic peanut butter pie.

Yang Kee Noodle is celebrating the Chinese New Year on January 28th. They are offering discounts and deals to welcome in the year of the Rooster.

Yang Kee Noodle

Locations in Middletown, the Highlands and at Oxmoor Center.

History of Peanut Butter:

Creamy or chunky, with chocolate or with jelly, peanut butter has been an American staple for generations.

The early peanut butter made by the Aztecs and Incas around 1000 BC was more of a paste and not nearly as creamy as the peanut butter we know now.

Peanut butter didn't become widely used until the 20th century.

At the turn of the century, inventions that made planting, cultivating and harvesting the legume (the peanut isn't a nut at all) made it possible to see the peanut as a retail and wholesale food item.

Peanut butter is a good source of vitamin E, B6, niacin, calcium, potassium and iron, is packed with protein and is rich in healthy monounsaturated fat.

In 1884, Marcus Gilmore Edson of Canada developed a process to make peanut paste from milling roasted peanuts between two heated plates.

The famous cereal maker and health food specialist of the time, Dr. John Harvey Kellogg, patented a process with raw peanuts in 1895.

Dr. Ambrose Straub of St. Louis is responsible for patenting a peanut butter making machine in 1903.

Peanut butter was introduced to audiences at the 1904 Universal Exposition in St. Louis at C.H. Sumner's concession stand.

But the man who brought us the peanut butter we know and love today was chemist Joseph Rosefield.

In 1922, through homogenization, Rosefield was able to keep peanut oil from separating from the peanut solids. He later sold the patent to a company that began making Peter Pan peanut butter. He went into business for himself selling Skippy peanut butter through Rosefield Packing. He also supplied peanut butter for military rations during World War II.



