Barbie focusing new ads on dads and daughters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mattel is encouraging dads to play with Barbies.
New ads show fathers and daughters playing with dolls. The company debuted the ad Sunday during the AFC Championship game.
Clips show dads using Barbies to play the roles of patients and students to their daughters doctors and teachers.
Each spot ends with "Time spent in her imaginary world is an investment in her real world."
