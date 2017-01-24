Pittsburgh man accused of biting roommate's ear off after politi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pittsburgh man accused of biting roommate's ear off after political debate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Pittsburgh man says his roommate bit off his ear after an argument about President Donald Trump.

Marcos Ortiz says his roommate bit off his ear, broke his finger, and threatened to kill him after a debate about immigration.

Both Ortiz and his roommate are Mexican; Ortiz says his roommate was drunk, and became upset about the possibility of being deported.

The two lived together for about six months.

Ortiz is now recovering at home.

Police have not found his roommate. However, they did find pieces of Ortiz's ear in the apartment.

