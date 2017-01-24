Overturned semi blocking part of ramp from I-64 west to I-65 so - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Overturned semi blocking part of ramp from I-64 west to I-65 south

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi overturned early Tuesday on the ramp from westbound Interstate 64 to southbound Interstate 65. 

The crash involves four vehicles including the semi, according to Trimarc.  The right two lanes of the ramp are closed, but traffic is getting by in the left lane.

MetroSafe says minor injuries are reported.  Wreckers are on scene, but it may be 10 a.m. before the crash is cleared. 

