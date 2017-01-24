Federal agents find $17.5 million hidden in a mattress - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Federal agents find $17.5 million hidden in a mattress

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal agents say they found $17.5 million in a box spring in a Massachusetts apartment.

The agents seized the money earlier this month while investigating a massive internet phone service pyramid scheme.

The case goes back to 2014, when investigators searched TelexFree Headquarters in Massachusetts.

Carlos Wanzeler and his co-founder James Merrill pleaded guilty last October.

Agents seized the cash by following a man suspected of being a carrier for Wanzeler's nephew.

Police say millions more dollars are likely hidden in the Boston area.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.