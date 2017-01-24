Louisville native Bradford Young nominated for Academy Award - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville native Bradford Young nominated for Academy Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville native was nominated for an Academy Award on Tuesday morning for his work behind the camera.

Bradford Young is nominated in the category of Best Achievement in Cinematography for his work in the movie "Arrival."

The recognition marks Young's first Oscar nomination.

He's also received several more nominations for his work in the film, including the BAFTA, which is considered the British equivalent of the Oscar.

According to the Internet Movie Database, Young has worked as a cinematographer on several other features, including "Selma" and "A Most Violent Year."

