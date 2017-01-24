Proposal would grant raises for Indiana's governor and other sta - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Proposal would grant raises for Indiana's governor and other state officials

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor and other state officials could all get raises, thanks to taxpayers. 

Senator Randy Head introduced a bill that authorizes the bump in pay.  The proposal includes a $30,000 increase for the governor. If the bill passes, his salary would increase to $141,000 by 2021. 

The lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general, among other officials, would get raises next year. 

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.