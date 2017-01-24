Kentucky Derby winner California Chrome named Horse of the Year - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Derby winner California Chrome named Horse of the Year at Eclipse Awards

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby winner California Chrome was named Horse of the Year for the second time.

The five-year-old was honored at Sunday night's Eclipse Awards.

California Chrome was also named Horse of the Year in 2014. That's the same year he won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness.

Last year, Chrome won seven of eight races.

His final race is on Saturday at the Pegasus World Cup.

He will then retire to stud at Taylor Made Farm in Kentucky.

