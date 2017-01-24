Kentucky Derby winner California Chrome named Horse of the Year at Eclipse Awards

According to an arrest report, he got more than he bargained for when he unwittingly made the agreement with an undercover detective.

Louisville man arrested after allegedly trying to buy a 1/2-kilo of powder cocaine for $18,000

Officials say a call about the fire was received at 9:50 a.m. Saturday.

Fire crews respond to fire at JBS Swift plant in Butchertown

A Hardin County deputy jailer is charged with third degree rape after police said he had sex with an inmate.

Hardin County Deputy Jailer charged with rape after allegedly having sex with inmate

Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...

Elizabethtown couple arrested after 4-year-old allegedly found in home with black box

Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.

Pennsylvania man convicted of attempted rape wrote descriptions of his 'perfect' victims

A southern Indiana veteran was prescribed a Zoll Life Vest, an external defibrillator, to protect his life while battling a heart condition. But his health insurance company has denied coverage for the device.

Veteran with heart condition says insurance company denied coverage 4 times

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, dozens of calls flooded the 911 call center.

VIDEO | Dashcam footage shows gruesome scene after man allegedly plowed into crowd at Louisville nightclub

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby winner California Chrome was named Horse of the Year for the second time.

The five-year-old was honored at Sunday night's Eclipse Awards.

California Chrome was also named Horse of the Year in 2014. That's the same year he won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness.

Last year, Chrome won seven of eight races.

His final race is on Saturday at the Pegasus World Cup.

He will then retire to stud at Taylor Made Farm in Kentucky.

