Assumption High School to demolish former American Legion Post on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Assumption High School plans to demolish the 98-year-old log cabin that used to house an American Legion Highlands Post 201, at 2919 Bardstown Road.

Assumption, whose campus is across the street at 2170 Tyler Lane, bought the American Legion property for just shy of $1.7 million in October.

Because of the building's potential historical significance, Louisville planning officials had placed a 30-day hold on issuing the wrecking permit, according to Develop Louisville spokesman Will Ford. But no public comments were received during the 30-day period, and now Assumption can get the wrecking permit by completing paperwork, Ford said.

It's unclear what Assumption plans to do with the lot once it is cleared.

Assumption President Mary Lang says, "At this time, we are looking to engage a master campus planner to assist us in developing an overall plan for our school’s campus with the goal of trying to meet our future space needs, as well as to help bring cohesion to our campus. Once we have a plan in place, we will be in a position to discuss how the property will be utilized to best serve our school and its mission."

