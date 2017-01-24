Shepherdsville Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shepherdsville Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police are asking for help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Authorities say Ashlynn Jones was last seen in Shepherdsville on Jan. 17.

Police say Jones is 5'0, weighs 125 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Jones' location is asked to call Shepherdsville Police at 502-921-1000.

