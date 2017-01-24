SOLD OUT: Limited-edition Ky. Wildcats NCAA bobbleheads snatched - WDRB 41 Louisville News

SOLD OUT: Limited-edition Ky. Wildcats NCAA bobbleheads snatched up within hours

Posted:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sold out already: A limited-edition Kentucky Wildcats Men's Basketball National Championship Bobblehead was released Tuesday morning, but sold out within a few hours. 

Fans shouldn't fret though. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum says it will make a second version, wearing a white jersey. Everything else on that bobblehead will appear similar to the limited-edition version.

The white jersey bobblehead is on presale now, and is expected to arrive in July. 

