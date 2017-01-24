Trump acts to advance Keystone, Dakota pipelines

President Donald Trump abruptly declares a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military in any capacity

Dylan O'Brien says that sticking with his lead role in the action movie "American Assassin" helped him recover from a traumatic accident on the "Maze Runner" set in March 2016

New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after chief of staff Reince Priebus Thursday as a suspected "leaker" within the West Wing

White House drama bursts into the open: 'Shiv in the ribs'?

Republicans are trying to unite behind scaled-back health care legislation that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of President Barack Obama's health care law

'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill Cosby

Working with Cosby? Tiffany Haddish says she was joking

House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care law

Australia's prime minister says police have disrupted a terrorist plot to bring down an airplane and arrested four men in raids on homes in several Sydney suburbs.

Police disrupt plot in Australia to 'bring down an airplane'

The Third Battle of Ypres, fought in Belgium a century ago, was as bad as World War I would get.

President Donald Trump is threatening once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the existing health law.

Faced with a stalled agenda, Trump hopes to get things moving with a new chief of staff.

Finger pointing and regrets amid the wreckage of the Trump administration's failed attempt to scrap 'Obamacare'.

'Time to move on' from health care, Senate GOP leader says

Priebus sees tenure as White House chief of staff end after six months, replaced by retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly.

Usain Bolt reshaped the record books and saved his sport, and now he says goodbye.

Usain Bolt is down to his last, blazing curtain call

(AP) -- Trump tells reporters in the Oval Office that the moves on the pipelines will be subject to the terms and conditions being renegotiated by the U.S.

President Barack Obama killed the proposed Keystone XL pipeline in late 2015, saying it would hurt American efforts to reach a global climate change deal.

The pipeline would run from Canada to U.S. refineries in the Gulf Coast. The U.S. government needs to approve the pipeline because it crossed the border.

The Army decided last year to explore alternate routes for the Dakota pipeline after the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and its supporters said the pipeline threatened drinking water and Native American cultural sites.

