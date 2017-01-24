Indiana sheriff's deputy shot at, dragged by car - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana sheriff's deputy shot at, dragged by car



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana sheriff's deputy was shot at, then dragged by a car Monday morning.

It happened in Martin County, about four miles north of Shoals, Indiana.

Investigators say a driver pointed a gun at the deputy after being pulled over. When the deputy tried to take the gun, the driver fired a shot, almost hitting the deputy.

Investigators say the driver took off, dragging the deputy a short distance. 

Anyone with information about the incident, is asked to call police.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

