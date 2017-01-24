Victim identified in fatal crash in Jeffersonville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Victim identified in fatal crash in Jeffersonville

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Authorities identify a Clarksville man as the victim in a fatal crash in Jeffersonville on Tuesday.

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott says 23 year old Alonzo Hall was killed in the crash on Charlestown Pike and Raintree Ridge around 10:40 a.m.

Police say the Hall's vehicle was traveling west bound on Charlestown Pike, when it left the road and hit a utility pole. He died at the scene. 

There is no word on what caused him to lose control of the vehicle. 

