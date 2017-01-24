Police in Columbus, Ind. inviting real owner to come forward and - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police in Columbus, Ind. inviting real owner to come forward and claim five pounds of mis-delivered marijuana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Is this YOUR marijuana?

Police in Columbus, Indiana are asking for the real owner of 5.5 pounds of marijuana to come forward. According to a tweet from the police department's official page, the marijuana was delivered to the wrong address -- and now they are inviting the real owner to come to the police department and claim it.

"Don't forget your ID," the tweet states.

There is no word yet on whether or not anyone has come forward to claim the weed in question.

