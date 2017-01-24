$600 million investment at Toyota plant in Indiana will create 4 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

$600 million investment at Toyota plant in Indiana will create 400 new jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana's Toyota SUV factory is bracing for major growth.

Toyota announced a significant investment Tuesday in Princeton Indiana. The area is about 40 miles north of Evansville. 

Governor Eric Holcomb joined Toyota executives at the plant to welcome in 400 new jobs and a $600 million dollar investment by the end of 2019. 

The company will start hiring for the new positions by the end of this year. 

The expansion will be used to increase Highlander production because sales were up more than 20 percent last year in the U.S.  

It will also pay for new technology to modernize the factory starting in fall of 2019. 

Last year, the Indiana plant produced more vehicles than ever before. 

The company promises to invest $10 billion in the U.S. over the next five years.

