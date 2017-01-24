POLICE: Columbus woman arrested after 2-year-old grandson found wandering playground, covered in feces

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Columbus, Indiana, say they've arrested a 51-year-old woman after her 2-year-old grandson was found wandering around an indoor playground, covered in feces.

It happened on Sunday, just after 4:30 p.m., at the Commons Mall playground, near the corner of Jackson Street and 4th Street in Columbus.

Police say an officer was dispatched to that location after a woman reported seeing the child playing on the playground with feces on his hands. The woman said nobody checked on the child, and she couldn't find the boy's parents, so she called the police.

The woman and another parent then cleaned the child up and changed his diaper.

The boy was then taken to the Columbus Police Department, and representatives of the Department of Child Services arrived a short time later.

Police say at 5:30 p.m., the boy's grandmother, Brenda J. Fox, arrived at the police station. According to police, she said she never saw the police at the playground and no one ever asked her about her grandchild.

They also say she appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic.

She was arrested on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent and taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.

The boy was released into the custody of his parents.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.