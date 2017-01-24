EPA: LG&E plants reduce air pollution with smokestack controls - WDRB 41 Louisville News

EPA: LG&E plants reduce air pollution with smokestack controls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Making Louisville's air cleaner.

The Environmental Protection Agency says LG&E's Mill Creek and Cane Run power plants have reduced their air pollution by using tighter smokestack controls.

It's because of the Clean Air Act, which was enforced during the Obama administration.

The report shows Mill Creek decreased its sulfuric acid mist by 57 percent in 2015 and Cane Run lowered its pollution by 70 percent.

Both plants also reported large reductions in nitrogen oxides.

