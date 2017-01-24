JCPS exploring possibility of moving Crosby Middle School sixth graders to different campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Moving Crosby Middle School sixth-graders to a different campus about four miles away is among the options Jefferson County Public Schools is exploring as it tries to solve overcrowding at the popular east end school.

Sources confirm to WDRB News that the district is looking at the option of moving the school's 450 sixth graders to the Jaeger Education Center on Wood Road in Lyndon, starting with the 2017-18 year.

Allison Martin, a spokeswoman with Jefferson County Public Schools, would not confirm that option, only to say that the district is "considering multiple options on how to ease enrollment" at Crosby.

However, several sources within the district have independently confirmed that officials are "seriously considering" that option. The Jaeger Education Center is currently being used as a preschool and for adult education courses.

"Enrollment at Crosby has been a challenge for the past several years," Martin said. "The district has tried a number of strategies in the past to address it and is currently considering multiple options," Martin said. "All options will be discussed with staff, parents and the community before any decision is made or plan is formalized on how to best move forward at Crosby."

With approximately 1,300 students, Crosby has the second largest enrollment of any public middle school in Jefferson County. It's located at 303 Gatehouse Lane in Douglass Hills near Middletown.

Over the past few months, officials have looked at making boundary changes to Crosby's attendance zone and have talked about creating K-8 schools, which would shuffle students around in the east end.

JCPS announced Wednesday it will be holding two public meetings next week to discuss different options and seek ideas from the community.

The meetings will be held at 7 p.m. Monday (Jan. 30) at Crosby Middle and at 7 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Byck Elementary School, 2328 Cedar Street.

Two years ago, the school's site-based decision making council raised concern that the district was trying to move the school's optional program -- called the Liberal Arts Academy -- to another location.

After a meeting in which hundreds of parents attended, district officials backed off that idea.

And although overcrowding has remained a problem, the district has been able to reduce enrollment over the past three years. They were at 1,440 in 2013-14 and the school was at 1,296 in September of 2016.

