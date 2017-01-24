WKU to consider hiring new president during Friday's board meeti - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WKU to consider hiring new president during Friday's board meeting

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Western Kentucky University will consider hiring a new president during a meeting this week.

The agenda for Friday's board meeting includes considering a presidential appointment and a related contract.

The board has already announced that University of Kansas Vice Chancellor for Public Affairs Timothy Caboni is its "preferred candidate" for the job. He is a Western Kentucky alumnus.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

