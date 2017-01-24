13th and 14th floors of Omni Hotel nearly complete - WDRB 41 Louisville News

13th and 14th floors of Omni Hotel nearly complete

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews are close to completing the 13th and 14th floors of the Omni Hotel in downtown Louisville.

Assembly of the large steel trusses for the grand ballroom roof is also underway.

Exterior glass panes in several parts of the hotel are now being installed.  The lower portion of the hotel is expected to be complete by the end of this month. 

About 275 workers are on the construction site each day.

When complete, the hotel will be 1.2 million square feet.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.