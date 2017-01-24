D. Nalley's Restaurant in Old Louisville reopens after upgrades - WDRB 41 Louisville News

D. Nalley's Restaurant in Old Louisville reopens after upgrades

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Old Louisville staple has reopened under new management.

D. Nalley's Restaurant on S. 3rd Street has been in the neighborhood since 1967. According to our partners at Business First, it closed last February, in part because it had trouble finding employees.

Rick Longino, who has worked in the restaurant industry for years, reopened it on Jan. 14. He says the space has gotten some upgrades, including new electrical work, plumbing, and grease traps.

Longino's most recent gig was as a chef at The Louisville Palace.

