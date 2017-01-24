CRAWFORD | Louisville releases 2017 football schedule - WDRB 41 Louisville News

CRAWFORD | Louisville releases 2017 football schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville and the Atlantic Coast Conference Tuesday released the Cardinals' 2017 football schedule, highlighted by a visit from defending College Football Playoff champion Clemson in the third week of the season and a visit to Florida State, expected to be among the favorites to win the 2017 title, on Oct. 21.

Louisville will open against former Cardinal player and assistant Jeff Brohm's Purdue Boilermakers in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sept. 2, then open ACC play at North Carolina a week later, before coming home to face Clemson.

Other non-conference games for the Cardinals include home games against Kent State on Sept. 23 and Murray State on Sept. 30. Followed by a visit to N.C. State for a nationally televised game on Oct. 5.

The Cardinals final non-league game is Nov. 25 against in-state rival Kentucky at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Ky.

Louisville faces Florida State to open its final conference road swing of the season on Oct. 21. A week later, it is at Wake Forest.

A look at the full schedule:

