Louisville activists protest what they call President Trump's 's - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville activists protest what they call President Trump's 'swamp cabinet'

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While lawmakers grill nominees on Capitol Hill, protesters rally in Louisville to stop what they call President Trump's "swamp cabinet."

It's a reference to Trump's promise to "drain the swamp" as president. These protesters claim he's pushing nominees for top cabinet posts they say add to the culture of corruption.

They're praising a Republican Senator for voting against the new CIA Director.

"We want to thank Sen. Rand Paul for his vote of 'no confirmation' of Mike Pompeo," said Kim Hibbard of IndivisibleKY.org. "He was confirmed, but we appreciate that he was looking out for his constituents and our privacy."

Senator Paul says he voted against Pompeo because he worries that "his desire for security will trump his defense of liberty."

Today's rally was one of dozens planned across the country by several groups, including MoveOn.org.

