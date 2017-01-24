Fairdale High School student enlists help of professional wrestl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WWE superstar Chris Jericho helps Louisville girl land a date to prom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A senior from Fairdale High School wrestled up a prom date, thanks in part to a WWE superstar. 

Sommer Jennings tagged in her boyfriend's favorite wrestler Chris Jericho when it came time to ask him to prom, and it resulted in a viral video that left fans cheering.

In the footage, Jericho speaks in full character from the drivers seat of a car. 

"Hey Jacob, Chris Jericho here," he said. "I got a question for you. Sommer wants to know if you will go to the prom with her?"

Jennings boyfriend, 17-year-old Jacob Sensabaugh said it didn't even feel real at first.

"I was like, 'Is he actually saying my name?' It was crazy."

For many teens, prom is the signature event of senior year. It has more hype than homecoming and more glitz than graduation: the dress, the tux, dinner, pictures and the date. 

These days, high school students go all out on the ask.

"It's called a 'prom-posal,'" Jennings said. 

The 18-year old said she reached out to Jericho last week on Twitter, and he posted the video to his Instagram account.  

But Jericho didn't pose it as a simple question. Those who know the WWE United States Champion immediately recognized his shtick. 

"Because you know what happens if you don't go to the prom with Sommer after she asks you, Jacob," Jericho said in the clip. "Do you know what happens ... if you don't go to prom? Hmm? Do you? Then you just made the list." 

The request takes directly from Jericho's in-ring character. The so called "List of Jericho" is filled with people who have made him angry. 

Jennings says the WWE superstar who plays a bad guy on TV is all good at heart.

"I asked him, I said, 'I know you probably won't see this, but can you help me out? I am asking my boyfriend to prom,'" Jennings said. "And then he tweeted me back and said, 'What can I do?'" 

The video blew up online, viewed more than 100,000 times. 

And of course, Jacob said yes. 

But remember, teenage love is fleeting, and prom is three months away. Still, the young couple believes their match up will last.

"She's treated me like no one I've ever met before," Sensabaugh said. 

"He's like my best friend," Jennings said. "And he always does these sweet things."

The Fairdale High School prom is scheduled for April 15, 2017 at Kyes in Jeffersonville, Ind. 

