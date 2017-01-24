WWE superstar Chris Jericho helps Louisville girl land a date to prom

Archeologists are trying to identify the remains of 17 people discovered through a southern Indiana road project.

Cemetery decedents concerned about what will happen to 17 unidentified bodies

The victim, a 45-year-old woman of Sheffield Lake, which is about 10 miles west of Cleveland, called authorities after one of the two boa constrictors she rescued the previous day had attacked her.

Ohio woman calls 911 saying, 'I have a boa constrictor stuck to my face'

Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...

According to the Nelson County Jail, Crystal Maupin was arrested just before 4 p.m. Friday and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.

A southern Indiana veteran was prescribed a Zoll Life Vest, an external defibrillator, to protect his life while battling a heart condition. But his health insurance company has denied coverage for the device.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A senior from Fairdale High School wrestled up a prom date, thanks in part to a WWE superstar.

Sommer Jennings tagged in her boyfriend's favorite wrestler Chris Jericho when it came time to ask him to prom, and it resulted in a viral video that left fans cheering.

In the footage, Jericho speaks in full character from the drivers seat of a car.

"Hey Jacob, Chris Jericho here," he said. "I got a question for you. Sommer wants to know if you will go to the prom with her?"

Jennings boyfriend, 17-year-old Jacob Sensabaugh said it didn't even feel real at first.

"I was like, 'Is he actually saying my name?' It was crazy."

For many teens, prom is the signature event of senior year. It has more hype than homecoming and more glitz than graduation: the dress, the tux, dinner, pictures and the date.

These days, high school students go all out on the ask.

"It's called a 'prom-posal,'" Jennings said.

The 18-year old said she reached out to Jericho last week on Twitter, and he posted the video to his Instagram account.

But Jericho didn't pose it as a simple question. Those who know the WWE United States Champion immediately recognized his shtick.

"Because you know what happens if you don't go to the prom with Sommer after she asks you, Jacob," Jericho said in the clip. "Do you know what happens ... if you don't go to prom? Hmm? Do you? Then you just made the list."

The request takes directly from Jericho's in-ring character. The so called "List of Jericho" is filled with people who have made him angry.

Jennings says the WWE superstar who plays a bad guy on TV is all good at heart.

"I asked him, I said, 'I know you probably won't see this, but can you help me out? I am asking my boyfriend to prom,'" Jennings said. "And then he tweeted me back and said, 'What can I do?'"

The video blew up online, viewed more than 100,000 times.

And of course, Jacob said yes.

But remember, teenage love is fleeting, and prom is three months away. Still, the young couple believes their match up will last.

"She's treated me like no one I've ever met before," Sensabaugh said.

"He's like my best friend," Jennings said. "And he always does these sweet things."

The Fairdale High School prom is scheduled for April 15, 2017 at Kyes in Jeffersonville, Ind.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.