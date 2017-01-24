Local server says customer left gay slur instead of tip - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local server says customer left gay slur instead of tip

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A local server says a customer left behind a gay slur on her receipt instead of tipping him. 

Kyle Griffith says it started out as a normal night waiting tables at Buffalo Wild Wings on Westport Road, giving two young girls the quality service he would provide any other customer. 

"I ended up cashing them out, gave them boxes, told them if they needed anything else before they headed out to let me know,” Griffith said. 

Everything was going well until it was time to pick up the check.

"And it said 'Sorry I don't tip f*****s,' and then said '#UNeedJesus,' and it just crushed me that someone could say something like that,” Griffith said. 

He says a young woman left him the handwritten message on her receipt without a tip.

"I depend on those tips to be able to pay my bills and everything else ... to live, to eat, everything,” Griffith said. 

Griffith posted a photo of the receipt on Facebook without the customer's name because he didn’t want to call attention to her personally, rather the message she left him. 

"I woke up the next day and saw that it was being shared a whole lot more than I ever thought it would,” he said.

Griffith says he was hoping to raise awareness about the hate he says he's received as a gay man. 

"I want to be able to tell everyone that this is not a lie, that this is truth, this is an everyday happening,” he said. ”It's an occurrence that ... can't happen any longer. It's got to stop. The hate has to stop. There's no reason for it." 

Buffalo Wild Wings released a statement Tuesday evening:

“We’re disappointed to learn about the comment left on a receipt by a Guest at one of our independently owned franchise locations in Louisville recently. Because Buffalo Wild Wings is about creating a great guest experience, we feel strongly that our restaurant environment needs to be respectful in order to provide the experience that our Guests and Team Members expect and deserve.“

Griffith says the Buffalo Wild Wings management has "had his back" through all of this. 

"They told me that if I needed anything I could come and talk to them, so it's just been amazing outpour of support and love from everybody around," Griffith said. 

As for the customer who wrote the slur instead of leaving a tip, Griffith says she commented on the photo.

"She did apologize and said that it was a joke and that it shouldn't have been a joke and that she felt bad for it,” he said. "It's not something you should joke about. My sexual preference at all shouldn't be something someone should joke about."

The original Facebook post was shared hundreds of times. It's now hidden, and Griffith says that's because it was reported as offensive. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

