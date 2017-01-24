Judge rules UK does not have to release information on sexual mi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Judge rules UK does not have to release information on sexual misconduct case to student newspaper

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge says the University of Kentucky does not have to release information about a campus sexual misconduct case.

UK had denied a request by the student newspaper, the Kentucky Kernel, for records about the school's handling of sexual harassment charges leveled by a student against a professor.

When Attorney General Andy Beshear ruled in favor of the newspaper, UK took the case to court, saying it was trying to protect the victim.

On Tuesday, a Fayette Circuit Court agreed with the university. The judge ruled the information is protected by student privacy laws, and can't be released to the media.

In a video statement, UK's president says the decision will cause more victims to come forward.

"I'm grateful, but it's hardly a victory," said Eli Capilouto, president of the university, in a video statement provided by the university. "Only a victory is going to be realized when we reduce the number of individuals who are sexually assaulted on this campus. This is going to be helpful because I think it will encourage people to report."

The professor at the center of the case reached a settlement with UK and resigned.

There's no word on whether the newspaper will appeal.

