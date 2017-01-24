Judge rules UK does not have to release information on sexual misconduct case to student newspaper

When it comes to climbing trees, one Louisville arborist is climbing to the top. Cory Petry is a professional tree climber and is competing for the title of International Tree Climbing Champion.

"Flying Axes" is located on the edge of Nulu and Butchertown on Clay Street, next to the David Armstrong Extreme Park.

Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...

According to the Nelson County Jail, Crystal Maupin was arrested just before 4 p.m. Friday and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.

A southern Indiana veteran was prescribed a Zoll Life Vest, an external defibrillator, to protect his life while battling a heart condition. But his health insurance company has denied coverage for the device.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge says the University of Kentucky does not have to release information about a campus sexual misconduct case.

UK had denied a request by the student newspaper, the Kentucky Kernel, for records about the school's handling of sexual harassment charges leveled by a student against a professor.

When Attorney General Andy Beshear ruled in favor of the newspaper, UK took the case to court, saying it was trying to protect the victim.

On Tuesday, a Fayette Circuit Court agreed with the university. The judge ruled the information is protected by student privacy laws, and can't be released to the media.

In a video statement, UK's president says the decision will cause more victims to come forward.

"I'm grateful, but it's hardly a victory," said Eli Capilouto, president of the university, in a video statement provided by the university. "Only a victory is going to be realized when we reduce the number of individuals who are sexually assaulted on this campus. This is going to be helpful because I think it will encourage people to report."

The professor at the center of the case reached a settlement with UK and resigned.

There's no word on whether the newspaper will appeal.

