Man charged with 6-year old's death spent time in Louisville men - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man charged with 6-year old's death spent time in Louisville mentoring program

Posted: Updated:
Darrell Ditto Darrell Ditto

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Darrell Ditto, 23, is charged with murder, accused of killing a 6-year-old boy.

Right now, he is locked up at Metro Corrections, but according to a local mentor, Ditto was in a mentoring program a few years ago and had dreams of pursuing a music career.

The person who was trying to help his Ditto said it is all so surprising and unexpected.

"This particular program has been around since 2001," said Lyndell Johnson, the director of a mentoring program called MPMG, or Music Production Mentoring Group.

Since the beginning, the program has used music to mentor and help dozens of at risk youth.

"We use that as a way to draw them in," Johnson said.

Some of them have gone on to make a name for themselves. However, this week, Johnson learned one of his more talented youth is facing disturbing allegations.

"I saw the photo first. I didn't even read the caption," he said. "And I just said, man, that looks like Darrell. That looks like Ditto."

On Monday, Ditto was arrested and charged with assault in the case. The child later died, and that's why Ditto was back in court on Tuesday.

According to a Metro Police citation, the child had "trauma to the head from blunt force" and it also said "(Defendant) gave statement to his involvement in the incident."

"We've never had any (anger) issue," Johnson said. "As a matter of fact, he tried to calm everybody else down. He was that guy."

That's why Johnson really wants to know more about this case.

"I would like to know if it was an accident," he said. "Because I just can't see him intentionally doing that to a young child."

He said there were never signs of problems with Ditto.

"You can kind of tell some of the young people that are going to give you problems. He was probably one of the better writers in the mentoring group."

Johnson said there are lots of rules, and some of the youth end up leaving the program.

"You can not come in here using profanity," he said. "We will not let you express yourself in a negative way."

The mentees are also required to do volunteer work in the community, things like shoveling snow, cutting grass and helping senior citizens and churches.

But Johnson said that was not a problem for Ditto, but the aspiring rapper still left the program.

Johnson hopes Ditto can recover from this tragedy and has another message.

"We want the family to know, of the deceased young boy, that we are here for them if they need us."

Related Stories:

UPDATE | 6-year-old boy dies after reportedly being assaulted by mother's boyfriend

Copyright 2017 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.