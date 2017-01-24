Hardin County father sentenced to life in prison after beating 4 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hardin County father sentenced to life in prison after beating 4-month-old child to death

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the murder of his 4-month-old son.

It's a disturbing case from August of 2015 that even the people who see the worst of the worst had a hard time investigating. 

It stems around Daniel Cox, 35, violently hitting his 4-month-old son while driving down South Dixie Boulevard in Radcliff. When the beating ended, witnesses say the child was left in terrible shape and in his mother's driveway.

"The young lady came over to me and asked me if I knew CPR because her baby was not breathing," a neighbor said. "The baby was limp."

Little Jayceon Christie, who hardly had a chance to live, passed away two days later. The cause, according to the coroner, was trauma to the head.

The child's own father, Cox, was charged with murder and went to trial. A guilty verdict came in December. 

The punishment for the crime came Tuesday.

"I hereby sentence you to serve the remainder of your life with the Department of Corrections," a Hardin County judge told Cox in court.

The judge also didn't mince words when it came to Cox.

"Your anger issues, your lack of respect for other human beings can only be safely addressed in a correctional setting," he said.

Cox has 30 days to appeal the sentence.

WITNESS: Man arrested by Radcliff Police punched baby while driving

