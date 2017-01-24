Hardin County father sentenced to life in prison after beating 4-month-old child to death

Archeologists are trying to identify the remains of 17 people discovered through a southern Indiana road project.

Archeologists are trying to identify the remains of 17 people discovered through a southern Indiana road project.

Cemetery decedents concerned about what will happen to 17 unidentified bodies

Cemetery decedents concerned about what will happen to 17 unidentified bodies

The victim, a 45-year-old woman of Sheffield Lake, which is about 10 miles west of Cleveland, called authorities after one of the two boa constrictors she rescued the previous day had attacked her.

The victim, a 45-year-old woman of Sheffield Lake, which is about 10 miles west of Cleveland, called authorities after one of the two boa constrictors she rescued the previous day had attacked her.

Ohio woman calls 911 saying, 'I have a boa constrictor stuck to my face'

Ohio woman calls 911 saying, 'I have a boa constrictor stuck to my face'

Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...

Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...

Elizabethtown couple arrested after 4-year-old allegedly found in home with black box

Elizabethtown couple arrested after 4-year-old allegedly found in home with black box

According to the Nelson County Jail, Crystal Maupin was arrested just before 4 p.m. Friday and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

According to the Nelson County Jail, Crystal Maupin was arrested just before 4 p.m. Friday and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

Woman arrested after allegedly stealing signs related to disappearance of Crystal Rogers

Woman arrested after allegedly stealing signs related to disappearance of Crystal Rogers

On Sunday, Jan. 29, dozens of calls flooded the 911 call center.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, dozens of calls flooded the 911 call center.

VIDEO | Dashcam footage shows gruesome scene after man allegedly plowed into crowd at Louisville nightclub

VIDEO | Dashcam footage shows gruesome scene after man allegedly plowed into crowd at Louisville nightclub

Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.

Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.

Pennsylvania man convicted of attempted rape wrote descriptions of his 'perfect' victims

Pennsylvania man convicted of attempted rape wrote descriptions of his 'perfect' victims

A southern Indiana veteran was prescribed a Zoll Life Vest, an external defibrillator, to protect his life while battling a heart condition. But his health insurance company has denied coverage for the device.

A southern Indiana veteran was prescribed a Zoll Life Vest, an external defibrillator, to protect his life while battling a heart condition. But his health insurance company has denied coverage for the device.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the murder of his 4-month-old son.

It's a disturbing case from August of 2015 that even the people who see the worst of the worst had a hard time investigating.

It stems around Daniel Cox, 35, violently hitting his 4-month-old son while driving down South Dixie Boulevard in Radcliff. When the beating ended, witnesses say the child was left in terrible shape and in his mother's driveway.

"The young lady came over to me and asked me if I knew CPR because her baby was not breathing," a neighbor said. "The baby was limp."

Little Jayceon Christie, who hardly had a chance to live, passed away two days later. The cause, according to the coroner, was trauma to the head.

The child's own father, Cox, was charged with murder and went to trial. A guilty verdict came in December.

The punishment for the crime came Tuesday.

"I hereby sentence you to serve the remainder of your life with the Department of Corrections," a Hardin County judge told Cox in court.

The judge also didn't mince words when it came to Cox.

"Your anger issues, your lack of respect for other human beings can only be safely addressed in a correctional setting," he said.

Cox has 30 days to appeal the sentence.

Related Stories:

WITNESS: Man arrested by Radcliff Police punched baby while driving

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.