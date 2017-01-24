Woman says removed guardrail on Elizabethtown highway curve is putting her family in danger

Archeologists are trying to identify the remains of 17 people discovered through a southern Indiana road project.

Archeologists are trying to identify the remains of 17 people discovered through a southern Indiana road project.

Cemetery decedents concerned about what will happen to 17 unidentified bodies

Cemetery decedents concerned about what will happen to 17 unidentified bodies

When it comes to climbing trees, one Louisville arborist is climbing to the top. Cory Petry is a professional tree climber and is competing for the title of International Tree Climbing Champion.

When it comes to climbing trees, one Louisville arborist is climbing to the top. Cory Petry is a professional tree climber and is competing for the title of International Tree Climbing Champion.

Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...

Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...

According to the Nelson County Jail, Crystal Maupin was arrested just before 4 p.m. Friday and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

According to the Nelson County Jail, Crystal Maupin was arrested just before 4 p.m. Friday and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

A southern Indiana veteran was prescribed a Zoll Life Vest, an external defibrillator, to protect his life while battling a heart condition. But his health insurance company has denied coverage for the device.

A southern Indiana veteran was prescribed a Zoll Life Vest, an external defibrillator, to protect his life while battling a heart condition. But his health insurance company has denied coverage for the device.

Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.

Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

CUSTER, Ky. (WDRB) -- Speeding cars are causing a concern for residents on East Highway 86 near the Breckinridge/Hardin County line.

A guardrail in the area was removed in July 2011 due to its substandard condition, and since then, eight accidents have happened in or right in front of Gloria Henderson’s yard.

“My grandchildren can’t come over anymore, because my daughter-in-law feels like it’s too dangerous,” Henderson said.

Vertical markers are in place at the curve, but Henderson feels since the rail is not there, drivers don’t have a good judgment of how seriously to take that curve. The speed limit in the area is 45 mph, but she says people often go much faster.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet admits speed is a constant problem in that area.

“We’re seeing preliminary numbers come in that are indicating we’re seeing some speeding issues in that area, certainly,” says KTC district spokesman Chris Jessie.

Henderson says in the winter she is so scared a car will slide off and into her home, she has her children sleep in a living room in the back of the house to keep them safe.

Cars have crashed into cars parked in Henderson’s front yard, feet from where her grandchildren usually play.

Telephone poles have been cracked in half by cars veering off the road, and Henderson has laid several of those poles in front of her house as a buffer to protect it.

“I have cried and begged the Kentucky DOT because I live on a state road to help me, because I feel like my family is in danger,” Henderson said.

KTC tells WDRB they are looking into to a road project that would include that area of East Highway 86, possibly including a new guardrail.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.