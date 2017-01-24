Water found in gasoline causes serious damage to Louisville man’s car

Archeologists are trying to identify the remains of 17 people discovered through a southern Indiana road project.

Archeologists are trying to identify the remains of 17 people discovered through a southern Indiana road project.

When it comes to climbing trees, one Louisville arborist is climbing to the top. Cory Petry is a professional tree climber and is competing for the title of International Tree Climbing Champion.

When it comes to climbing trees, one Louisville arborist is climbing to the top. Cory Petry is a professional tree climber and is competing for the title of International Tree Climbing Champion.

Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...

Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...

According to the Nelson County Jail, Crystal Maupin was arrested just before 4 p.m. Friday and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

According to the Nelson County Jail, Crystal Maupin was arrested just before 4 p.m. Friday and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

A southern Indiana veteran was prescribed a Zoll Life Vest, an external defibrillator, to protect his life while battling a heart condition. But his health insurance company has denied coverage for the device.

A southern Indiana veteran was prescribed a Zoll Life Vest, an external defibrillator, to protect his life while battling a heart condition. But his health insurance company has denied coverage for the device.

Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.

Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man says his car never made it out of the gas station after he filled it up in Frankfort.

“(Not knowing) that there would be any issue with the premium tank, I filled up a full tank," said Paul Bradley of Louisville. "Started the car, about 30 seconds later my sensors were going off. Car started shaking like crazy, and the car shutdown."

Bradley was filling up at the Shell gas station on East Main in Frankfort two weeks ago, and his mechanic just recently discovered the tank was mostly full of water.

“About 10 days later, he called me back and said I wouldn’t believe what happened, that the tank was filled with water," Bradley said. "So I instantly went down there, and he had two jugs, two gallon jugs of water gas, and it was about 90 percent water, 10 percent gas."

The owners of the station say the problem has been fixed after they discovered water getting into the premium storage tank. The gas station is offering to pay for the cost of the repairs.

“I’m very hopeful that is the case," Bradley said. "I was just trying to get some gas and ended up with a $1,200 bill, so I would just like to get that resolved.”

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says it is looking into what happened, and the station cannot sell premium gasoline until the pumps are tested showing the state standard is being met.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.