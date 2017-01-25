Bridal Open House happening Jan. 29th at Lakeside Reflections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keith Kaiser learns about a Bridal Open House happening at Lakeside Reflections in Jeffersonville, 617 Brown Forman Road.

Brides and wedding planners can start the planning process at a one-stop event.

Wedding cakes, bridal gowns, emcees and DJs you can meet them all on Sunday, January 29th from 1pm-4pm.

Call 812-282-5425 to make a reservation.



Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.