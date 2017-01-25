Australian zoo teaching people to catch deadly funnel-web spider - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Australian zoo teaching people to catch deadly funnel-web spiders

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia (WDRB) -- A reptile park in Australia wants people living nearby to help catch deadly spiders.

The Australian Reptile Park in New South Wales milks the venom from funnel-web spiders to make anti-venom serum.  And they want to teach people to safely catch the spiders and take them to designated drop off locations.  

So the park released a helpful public service video.  The zoo handler warns people not to pick up the deadly funnel-web.  He says the spiders are aggressive, but they do not jump, if you find that comforting.  He says place a jar near the spider and use a stick or ruler to push the spider into the jar.

Oh, and don't use plastic containers to trap funnel-webs.  The PSA says "fangs can pierce right through them." 

