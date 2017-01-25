Australian zoo teaching people to catch deadly funnel-web spiders

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia (WDRB) -- A reptile park in Australia wants people living nearby to help catch deadly spiders.
The Australian Reptile Park in New South Wales milks the venom from funnel-web spiders to make anti-venom serum. And they want to teach people to safely catch the spiders and take them to designated drop off locations.
So the park released a helpful public service video. The zoo handler warns people not to pick up the deadly funnel-web. He says the spiders are aggressive, but they do not jump, if you find that comforting. He says place a jar near the spider and use a stick or ruler to push the spider into the jar.
Oh, and don't use plastic containers to trap funnel-webs. The PSA says "fangs can pierce right through them."
