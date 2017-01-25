Trump tweets plan to order "major investigation" into voter fraud

WASHINGTON, DC (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump tweets that he's asking for a "major investigation" into voter fraud.

The president's tweet early Wednesday says that the measures will affect those registered to vote in more than one state, "those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time)."

Trump says that "depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures."

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Trump repeatedly made disputable claims of a rigged voting system before the election, but now in the White House, he continues to raise concern over fraud. He believes three to five million people voted illegally, robbing him of the popular vote victory over Hillary Clinton.

A number of top Republicans, including Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, have rejected Trump's claims. Numerous studies and fact-checkers have also discredited the claim.

