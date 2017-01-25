Trump tweets plan to order "major investigation" into voter frau - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Trump tweets plan to order "major investigation" into voter fraud

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump tweets that he's asking for a "major investigation" into voter fraud. 

The president's tweet early Wednesday says that the measures will affect those registered to vote in more than one state, "those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time)."

Trump says that "depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures."

Trump repeatedly made disputable claims of a rigged voting system before the election, but now in the White House, he continues to raise concern over fraud.  He believes three to five million people voted illegally, robbing him of the popular vote victory over Hillary Clinton.

A number of top Republicans, including Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, have rejected Trump's claims. Numerous studies and fact-checkers have also discredited the claim.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.