Police say Louisville woman stole $10,000 from McDonald's

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Louisville woman authorities say stole several thousand dollars from the fast food restaurant where she worked.

Skylett Thompson, 22, was booked into Metro Corrections on Tuesday, according to the jail's website.

Police say Thompson worked as a manager at a McDonald's restaurant, located at 520 North 22nd Street. While employed there, she allegedly stole more than $10,000 between Aug. 1 and Aug. 21 of last year.

According to authorities, Thompson allegedly recorded daily deposits, but instead of placing the money in the correct place, she hid money in her clothing.

Investigators say Thompson used another employee's login ID to log into a computer, when she committed the alleged crime.

Police say the incidents were recorded on surveillance video.

Authorities say when McDonald's employees tried to interview Thompson about the missing money, she fled the restaurant and did not return.

Thompson is charged with theft.

