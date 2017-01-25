Louisville makes list ranking top cities with truck traffic bottlenecks

"Flying Axes" is located on the edge of Nulu and Butchertown on Clay Street, next to the David Armstrong Extreme Park.

"Flying Axes" is located on the edge of Nulu and Butchertown on Clay Street, next to the David Armstrong Extreme Park.

A southern Indiana veteran was prescribed a Zoll Life Vest, an external defibrillator, to protect his life while battling a heart condition. But his health insurance company has denied coverage for the device.

A southern Indiana veteran was prescribed a Zoll Life Vest, an external defibrillator, to protect his life while battling a heart condition. But his health insurance company has denied coverage for the device.

Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.

Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.

According to the Nelson County Jail, Crystal Maupin was arrested just before 4 p.m. Friday and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

According to the Nelson County Jail, Crystal Maupin was arrested just before 4 p.m. Friday and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

Police have not given any information about a suspect.

Police have not given any information about a suspect.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

The suspect was arrested at the Elizabethtown Police headquarters on Friday.

The suspect was arrested at the Elizabethtown Police headquarters on Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is gaining some national recognition -- but not in a good way.

The American Transportation Research Institute has ranked the city Number Four on its 2017 Top 100 Truck Bottleneck List. The site identifies I-65 at I-64/I-71 as the interchange with the greatest traffic bottleneck.

According to the organization's Web site, the list, "quantify the impact of traffic congestion on truck-borne freight at 250 specific locations."

"The information provided through this effort can empower decision-making in both the private and public sectors by allowing stakeholders to better understand the severity of congestion and mobility constraints on the U.S. highway transportation system," the Web site states. "This is of particular importance as the nation weighs the needs and resources available for transportation funding. On a state and local level, this research can inform local investment decisions that can directly improve supply chain efficiency."

Atlanta, Georgia, and Fort Lee, New Jersey, topped the list in first- and second-place, respectively.

To view the list, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.