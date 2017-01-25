Louisville makes list ranking top cities with truck traffic bott - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville makes list ranking top cities with truck traffic bottlenecks

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is gaining some national recognition -- but not in a good way.

The American Transportation Research Institute has ranked the city Number Four on its 2017 Top 100 Truck Bottleneck List. The site identifies I-65 at I-64/I-71 as the interchange with the greatest traffic bottleneck.

According to the organization's Web site, the list, "quantify the impact of traffic congestion on truck-borne freight at 250 specific locations."

"The information provided through this effort can empower decision-making in both the private and public sectors by allowing stakeholders to better understand the severity of congestion and mobility constraints on the U.S. highway transportation system," the Web site states.  "This is of particular importance as the nation weighs the needs and resources available for transportation funding. On a state and local level, this research can inform local investment decisions that can directly improve supply chain efficiency."

Atlanta, Georgia, and Fort Lee, New Jersey, topped the list in first- and second-place, respectively.

To view the list, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

