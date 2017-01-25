Kentucky Derby Festival unveils 2017 poster - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Derby Festival unveils 2017 poster

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival unveiled its 2017 poster Wednesday morning.

The poster, printed by Louisville-based Impressions Incorporated, was designed by Ron Jasin, described by the festival as a Louisville resident and "self-taught artist." It consists of a montage of Louisville landmarks and Kentucky Derby Festival events. A legend accompanies the poster to show how different images in the poster correspond with various events.

"This year's poster creatively showcases icons that are both significant to the Festival and our community," said Mike Barry, president and CEO of the Kentucky Derby Festival. "We believe Festival fans will also like how the images is used in the various pieces of our merchandise line this year."

The poster, along with the festival's 2017 merchandise line, will be available to the public on March 2, during the "Festival Unveiled" event at the Tim Faulkner Gallery. The event kicks off at 5 p.m.

