More than 1 million people visited Kentucky Bourbon Trail last year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Bourbon Trail marks a huge milestone.

More than one million people took a tour last year.

It's the first time the Bourbon Trail has hit that mark since the tour was founded in 1999.

The tourist attraction has grown 300 percent in the last 10 years.

The tour showcases nine of the state's legendary distilleries.

The bourbon industry generates more than 15,000 jobs each year and pours $166 million of tax revenue into state and local governments.

