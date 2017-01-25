Louisville announces plans for six-week summer festival to recognize Muhammad Ali

"Flying Axes" is located on the edge of Nulu and Butchertown on Clay Street, next to the David Armstrong Extreme Park.

A southern Indiana veteran was prescribed a Zoll Life Vest, an external defibrillator, to protect his life while battling a heart condition. But his health insurance company has denied coverage for the device.

Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.

According to the Nelson County Jail, Crystal Maupin was arrested just before 4 p.m. Friday and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

Police have not given any information about a suspect.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

The suspect was arrested at the Elizabethtown Police headquarters on Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Muhammad Ali may be gone, but a new event announced Wednesday aims to keep his legacy alive in his hometown.

There are plans for a multi-week festival in Louisville this summer. Details for the "I Am Ali" Festival were released Wednesday morning. What was originally set to be a 10-day celebration is now expanded to six weeks.

The festival kicks off on June 3, the one-year anniversary of Ali's passing.

The Muhammad Ali Center is teaming up with the city, the Louisville Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Louisville Bats and other community ambassadors to make the event a reality.

The first night of the festival kicks off with "Muhammad Ali Appreciation Night" at Slugger Field. Bats players will wear special jerseys to honor Ali.

Officials say each week will highlight Ali's six core principles -- confidence, conviction, dedication, respect, giving and spirituality -- with programs and community events tied to each one of these principles.

The festival will end with a 10-day women's basketball tournament with the theme "Celebrating Service to Others" -- something Ali was passionate about.

The majority of the events will take place at the Ali Center.

"The Mayor's office wanted to continue on celebrating the life of Muhammad Ali -- the legacy -- and more importantly, having the city involved in preserving and sharing that legacy with the world," said Donald Lassere of the Ali Center.

Officials hope the festival will also bring many tourists to town. Those who visit the city to celebrate Ali's legacy can check out restaurants, hotels and other businesses, all while taking in Ali's hometown community spirit.

The festival ends July 15.

