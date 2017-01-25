Louisville announces plans for six-week summer festival to recog - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville announces plans for six-week summer festival to recognize Muhammad Ali

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Muhammad Ali may be gone, but a new event announced Wednesday aims to keep his legacy alive in his hometown.

There are plans for a multi-week festival in Louisville this summer. Details for the "I Am Ali" Festival were released Wednesday morning. What was originally set to be a 10-day celebration is now expanded to six weeks.

The festival kicks off on June 3, the one-year anniversary of Ali's passing.

The Muhammad Ali Center is teaming up with the city, the Louisville Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Louisville Bats and other community ambassadors to make the event a reality. 

The first night of the festival kicks off with "Muhammad Ali Appreciation Night" at Slugger Field. Bats players will wear special jerseys to honor Ali.

Officials say each week will highlight Ali's six core principles -- confidence, conviction, dedication, respect, giving and spirituality -- with programs and community events tied to each one of these principles.

The festival will end with a 10-day women's basketball tournament with the theme "Celebrating Service to Others" -- something Ali was passionate about.

The majority of the events will take place at the Ali Center.

"The Mayor's office wanted to continue on celebrating the life of Muhammad Ali -- the legacy -- and more importantly, having the city involved in preserving and sharing that legacy with the world," said Donald Lassere of the Ali Center.

Officials hope the festival will also bring many tourists to town. Those who visit the city to celebrate Ali's legacy can check out restaurants, hotels and other businesses, all while taking in Ali's hometown community spirit.

The festival ends July 15.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.