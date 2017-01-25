Seymour, Ind. man sentenced to 28 years in prison for producing - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Seymour, Ind. man sentenced to 28 years in prison for producing child pornography

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Seymour, Indiana man received a prison sentence of 28 years in federal court after he was convicted of producing child pornography.

Robert Jenkins, 50, was given the sentence.

An investigation started after a mother found sexually explicit images of her 9-year-old daughter on a cell phone.

This isn't Jenkins' first sexual offense.

In 2001, Jenkins was sentenced to three years for sexual misconduct with a minor and child molestation in Jackson County, Indiana.

