Louisville Metro Police chief reads to students at Portland Elem - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Metro Police chief reads to students at Portland Elementary School

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they are fighting crime by investing in children.

On Wednesday, Chief Steve Conrad read to students at Portland Elementary School as part of a drive that collected more than 2,300 books. 

Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Wine also spoke to the students.

Students will use the books in the classrooms and at home. The goal is to improve reading skills and keep students headed in the right direction academically, which should help reduce future crime.

"So often young kids encounter the police -- and its not always a controlled, quiet place like the school's library," Chief Conrad said. "This gave us the opportunity, I think, to make a good impression, and to stress the importance that when kids get lost and they need help, they should come to a police officer."

All of the books were donated to Portland Elementary, which is one of the district's highest poverty schools.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.