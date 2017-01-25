Pokémon quietly launches new gaming app - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pokémon quietly launches new gaming app

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of Decluttr Courtesy of Decluttr

(CNN)

by Selena Larson

The latest Pokémon mobile game launched on Tuesday with little fanfare.

Described as a "strategy board game," Pokémon Duel lets you fight teams of six Pokémon characters with players around the world. And it has big shoes to fill -- last year, Niantic's Pokémon Go broke App Store download records.

But it's likely Pokémon Duel won't have the same impact as Pokémon Go. While the latest app will appeal to fans of the franchise, Pokémon Go showed how mobile gaming can make you interact with the real world, thanks to augmented reality technology. Businesses promoted themselves as Pokémon hotspots, and a study from Microsoft found users were taking 26% more steps than usual.

Augmented reality headsets like Microsoft's HoloLens promise to change the way we interact with people and spaces, but Pokémon Go's use of the technology showed its potential being seamlessly integrated into our lives.

Meanwhile, Pokémon Duel is just a standard smartphone game that's available for free on iOS and Android.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.